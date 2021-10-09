Adele is opening up about the weight loss criticism.

In her Vogue cover story, the superstar revealed she was "fucking disappointed" by all the "brutal conversations" surrounding her 100-pound weight loss.

"My body's been objectified my entire career. It's not just now," she began, while admitting that she understood why it came as a "shock" for many fans.

"I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women," Adele explained, even though she also pointed that she's still very much the "same person." All of which meant the ongoing debate amongst women — including those who say she's "too skinny" and speculation that she was pressured into it — were some of the most difficult things for her to deal with.

"The worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body," she continued. "I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

However, Adele also went on to detail how exercising helped with her anxiety and "became [her] time," before insisting "it was never about losing weight."

"I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong," she added and, hopefully, she's getting there.

Read the entire feature here.