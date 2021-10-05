The start of a new Adele era is here.

The singer revealed today that she's releasing a comeback single, "Easy On Me," on October 15. In the brief clip, she drives down a country road while the intro chords of the song plays. Yes, you can stop holding your breath now — it's real. Adele is finally back.

Earlier this month, fans figured that something was up, but didn't know what. Adele's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts were all switched to a matching style, and a website button was revealed so that fans could register for updates.

This came just days after mysterious billboards featuring the number "30" began popping up in cities like London, Paris and New York City, making fans curious about Adele's return because the number was reminiscent of her previous albums 19, 21 and 25.

Adele's 25 came out in 2015. She's been relatively quiet since then, even with fans practically raging for new music. In 2019, on her 31st birthday, she posted a message on Instagram celebrating her last year while also providing the first real hint that she was working on something else, jokingly writing that "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."

Last year, Adele spoke briefly about her forthcoming album while hosting SNL, announcing at the time that there was more work to do. "My album is not yet finished," she said. "I'd rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens."

Whenever 30 arrives, it's safe to assume that it'll stick around for a long time. It took seven years for Adele's 2011 album, 21, to fall out of the Billboard 200 after having spent a whopping 353 weeks on the chart. In 2016, it was certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It also broke a record previously held by Carole King's Tapestry for the most weeks on the Billboard 200 for an album created by a solo female musician.