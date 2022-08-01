It's somehow been a whole year since Burberry did the impossible: make people thirst over Adam Driver. Who knew all it took was him cosplaying as a centaur to do so (the aggressive horse mane pulling will forever live on in infamy).

Luckily for Driver stans, new images (and a new video) from the campaign just dropped today showing the shirtless actor at one with his equine muse. What does it all mean? The brand's press release says that the Driver "depicts what masculinity means today by embracing freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions." Can't argue with that, just look at those biceps.

If you recall, the Burberry Hero fragrance was Riccardo Tisci's first scent for the house (not that people placed much importance on the smell at first, let's be real.). Still, the new Eau de Parfum has notes of warm cedarwood, pine needles and incense, and you can get it for a cool $171 at Macy's.

Driver, a true Burberry loyalist (he wore the brand throughout his House of Gucci press tour), was at the British label's fashion show in London in March, its first IRL runway show in two years and he'll likely be at the brand's London Fashion Week show next month, stay tuned!