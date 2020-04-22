Buy the 'Uncut Gems' Furbie or 'Midsommar' Dress for Charity

People have been finding all kinds of creative ways to raise money for relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lady Gaga got a hundred of her famous friends to sing ballads on Zoom. Ansel Elgort's posting nudes. Now, indie film house A24 is cleaning out its garage.

Look no further, Metrograph scum already prepping your Howard Ratner 'fit for Halloween. An extensive collection of original props, costumes and set pieces from seven of the studio's most beloved creations — Hereditary, Midsommar, Eighth Grade, The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems, Euphoria and Mid90s — are now up for auction, starting at noon ET on Wednesday, April 22. Prominent items include the May Queen flower dress and Ratner's bejeweled Furbie. There's also deeper cuts like Idina Menzel's Bat Mitzvah dress, Rue's maroon hoodie from Euphoria, Stevie's skateboard from Mid90s, the heirloom door mats from Hereditary, Kayla's time capsule box from Eighth Grade and the mermaid carving from The Lighthouse.

One hundred precent of proceeds will go charities benefiting New York City families and workers impacted by COVID-19: FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queens Community House. "As a company founded and based in New York City, A24 wants to give back to the city as it weathers this crisis and begins to rebuild," explains a press release. The first auctions opened today, and will start closing Friday May 8. Rue's hoodie is already up to $1,750 and Stevie's skateboard is $1,000, so get your bids in soon. Preview items below and bid here.