As of late, the world's been feeling pretty bleak, for pretty obvious reasons. That said, today in things that warm the crevices of our cold, dead hearts is Migos's freestyle rendition of beloved children's book Llama Llama Red Pajama. To the "Bad and Boujee" instrumental, obviously.

Packed with the expected ad-libs and lots of question about this llama's little mama, it's just one of the more delightful installments of The Cruz Show's already incredible Llama Llama Red Pajama segment. Here's to hopping the single goes platinum. Watch the freestyle start around the 14-minute mark below.