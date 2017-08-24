Marc Jacobs just released the campaign video for his hip-hop inspired Fall 2017 collection, (famously worn by Missy Elliot on her *iconic* June Elle cover), and it is a vibe. The collection, entitled "Respect," is an homage to early hip-hop street style as well as the "haberdashery and elegance of Andre 3000" according to the press release, that features padded tracksuits, over-sized beanies, shearling coats and, of course, massive gold chains. Marc Jacobs seemingly took the criticism he faced for sending white models down his Spring 17 runway in dreadlocks to heart with this collection, explicitly crediting the street style pioneers that inspired it, and casting the show with an even split of white and non-white models. The video itself is subdued and cool, with models Alek Wek, Slick Woods, Kiki Williams, Cara Taylor, Casil McArthur and Nathalie Westing posing and mugging in an empty warehouse to the tune of "Tomboy" by rapper and PAPER fave, Princess Nokia. It's so cool it might just make you think, even for a moment, that you're a hat person.

Watch the "Respect" campaign video below...







[h/t Fashionista]