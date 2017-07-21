Portraits of the Models as Young Artists
To celebrate our YOUTH issue we asked two of our favorite creatives, photographer Victor Demarchelier and stylist Paul Sinclaire to put some of their favorite young people in front of the camera. Check out the slideshow below to see how the eight models inspired a romantic, dramatic black and white moment. We think the results are pretty gorgeous.
Photographer: Victor Demarchelier
Stylist: Paul Sinclair
Hair: Ashley Javier
Makeup: Alice Lane
Manicurist: Martha Fekete
Casting Director: Nicola Kast
Photographer Assistants: Kenny Aquiles Ulloa and Robert Massman
Stylist Assistant: Walker Hinerman
