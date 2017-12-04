"Maybe it's a disco, maybe it's a club thing, maybe it's a street thing," raps The Knocks' JPratt in "House Party"—a conversation we've all had while trying to decipher what exactly we're going to on a Friday night. The duo's slick electro-pop single was created in collaboration with Captain Cuts, and sees The Knocks paying homage to New York party culture. "Everybody bring somebody back to my house," they sing on the chorus.

For the track's music video, out today, a group of NYC party kids are grouped together to take shots and dance in a shower of neon lights and silver confetti. According to director Austin Peters, the visual is "dedicated to anyone who moved [to NYC] to be who they have always been." Featuring a cast of notables like Jovel Ramos, Dusty and Bailey Stiles, The Knocks' "House Party" video is a clear celebration of outsider identity.

"We wanted this video to capture the essence of weird New York and the different kinds, colors and shapes of people you run into going out in the city," says JPratt. "We came up partying with the director in New York and running around town together, so we knew he'd be able to capture it perfectly. All the kids cast for this video live and breathe New York, and are from a scene of young creatives from all different worlds."

Watch the PAPER premiere of The Knocks' "House Party," below.