If you've been neglecting the gym, Parisian fitness expert Nathalie Camou will inspire you to make a change (and a pretty drastic one). As a professional bodybuilder, who's successfully competed in NAC International, Camou's head-to-toe body is sculpted for the Gods, and she wants to help you tone your physique, as well. PAPER caught up with the towering platinum blonde, and asked her to lay out a guide for the the ultimate bodybuilder workout. Attempt if you dare:

Legs Session



QUAD

Front squat (12 reps, 4 sets): The weight (usually a barbell) is held in front of the body across the clavicles and deltoids in either a clean grip, as is used in weightlifting, or with the arms crossed and hands placed on top of the barbell.

Sissi squat (15 reps, 3 sets): A squat with several sorts (dumbbell, weight plate, Smith machine, barbell, bodyweight). In the most common variant, a dumbbell is held behind the legs while the heels are lifted off the ground and the torso remains flat while the lifter leans backwards; sometimes done with a plate held on the chest and one arm holding onto a chair or beam for support.

QUAD (BiSet method)

Leg extension (20 reps, 2 sets): The exercise consists of bending the leg from a seated position at the knee and extending the legs, then lowering them back to the original position. You can add weights to your ankles.



Lunge jump (40 reps, 2 sets): Assume an upright squatting position with one foot forward and the other back with a jumping motion, simultaneously move the rear foot forward and the front foot back, ending as initial position with the feet reversed

HAMSTRINGS (BiSet method)



Leg curl (15 reps, 4 sets): Exercise involves flexing the lower leg against resistance towards the buttocks.

Deadlift (12 reps, 4 sets): A weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or bar is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, then lowered to the ground. It is one of the three powerlifting exercises, along with the squat and bench press.

LEGS

Inclined press, middle (20 reps, 3 sets): Lie back on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hands atop your thighs; raise the dumbbells to shoulder width and push up with your chest, holding at full extension.

Treadmill: 20 minutes of fast walking

