Influential author and critic James Baldwin made his name exploring racial and social tensions of mid-20th century America. And while he has an exhaustive list of influential works, one manuscript, titled Remember This House, was never completed.

A 30-page work that Baldwin left behind when he passed away in 1987, Remember This House was a personal account of his relationship with civil rights leaders like Malcom X, Martin Luther King and Medgar Evans. An incredible story, for sure -- so it only makes sense that legendary Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck would be the one to transform Baldwin's writing into a new documentary examining the evolution of race relations in America. Dubbed I Am Not Your Negro, the official synopsis describes the film as "a radical, up-to the minute examination of race in America", and will include Baldwin's original words.

I Am Not Your Negro will be released in theaters on February 3 -- but until then, you can peep the trailer below.