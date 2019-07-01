Start saving up your coin, Telfar just announced that a jewelry line is coming soon. The unisex brand took to Instagram to post a teaser picture showcasing a silver-logo earring.

While not much is known about the collection, it will most likely be an industry disrupter based on Telfar Clemens' recent track record. Applauded for his political statements and take on Black Americana, Clemens is looking to conquer more accessories after the success of his simplistic, yet innovative Shopping Bag.

Now a seamless fashion stable, the long-strapped leather tote was first introduced just two years ago. The bag has been labeled the Millennial/Gen Z Birkin, but it's heavily modernized when compared to its predecessor. Clemens emphasizes sustainability, as each one is made out of vegan leather, and sets an affordable price point, as it ranges from $140 to $240 based on size, in five different colorways.

The announcement is coming after the Clemens lost the Accessory Designer of the Year at CFDA and called out the council for only having Caucasian winners last month.