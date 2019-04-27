All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’

April 26, 2019 was not only Endgame day. It was also the day that Taylor Swift blessed the world with her comeback. Her the countdown to her latest single, “ME!,” was quite the event, and she delivered with a magical-rainbow-pastel-unicorn-themed music video featuring Panic! At The Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie. And as T-Swift herself revealed, there’s so much more to the video than we would suspect.

In an interview with YouTube, the pop star who co-directed the video revealed, "Okay regarding Easter Eggs.. there are a lot of them in this video. Some you'll find out right away and some will take a minute to reveal their meaning." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Apparently among those Easter eggs are the title of her full album, and the title of her second single. And although Swift doesn't reveal what part of the video shows her album's name, nor does she reveal the title of her second single, but fans are guessing based on a neon sign that one or the other will be called “Lover."

Here are more genius fan theories based on the “ME!” video:​

1. The Christmas Tree

2. A Callback to “Welcome to New York”

3. Callbacks to Old Music Videos

4. An Ode to London (and Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?)

5. The Old Taylors

6. July 13th

There are plenty other Easter eggs Tay Tay might’ve planted in the video, and many other theories from fans. Watch the full masterpiece below, and happy hunting!