Today, the Supreme Court voted in a 9-0 decision to uphold certain parts of Trump's highly controversial travel ban.

You may remember that the original ban, in the form of an executive order, was put in place by the Trump administration just a week after Trump's inauguration and was later extended on March 16th of this year.

The order, which among other things lowered the number of refugees to be permitted entry to the U.S., blocked Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely, and also banned immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, was created in the midst of an on-going, worldwide refugee crisis sparked by civil war in Syria and unrest throughout the globe.

Quickly labeled the "Muslim travel ban" for its clear targeting of some, but not all, Muslim majority countries, the order sparked nationwide protests, notably at major airports throughout the U.S. where immigrants and refugees, many of whom had been waiting to enter the U.S. for years, suddenly found themselves without visas, legal assistance, and anywhere to go.

Protests, Confusion, and Fear at JFK Airport on Day One of the Muslim Ban https://t.co/xf0JJdTpOJ pic.twitter.com/AGq5Aefxmv

— LAGiron (@lagiron) May 20, 2017

Some states, including Obama's native Hawaii, challenged the order, with some even suing the federal government over it. The legal battle made its way to the highest court in the land, and today the Supreme Court voted to uphold certain parts of the ban, and perhaps more importantly to hear the case in full this fall.

Upon hearing this news, Trump took to Twitter, naturally, to celebrate his perceived victory:

Very grateful for the 9-O decision from the U. S. Supreme Court. We must keep America SAFE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

While some tweets may blare that the court upheld his ban, full stop, it's a bit more complicated than that. The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the ban when its next term begins in October. In the meantime, certain aspects of it will be allowed to take effect, which reverses the decisions of lower courts (like those in Hawaii) which blocked the ban entirely.

So what does this mean for the next few months? The justices agreed with the appeals courts that people should be able to enter the country per usual so long as they have "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States." This applies even if they come from one of the seven countries Trump tried to put a complete hold on.

The court went on to define "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship" in fairly vague terms, offering the following as possible valid claims, according to the New York Times: 1) people with a "close familial relationship" to someone in the United States; 2) students admitted to a university in the United States; 3) workers who have accepted an offer of employment from a company in the United States; and 4) lecturers invited to speak to an American audience.

These terms would also apply to refugees from war-torn places like Syria.

The court also put limits on the president's power to limit refugees to 50,000 per year, saying that the number could not be used as an arbitrary barrier to block foreign nationals or refugees with "legitimate connections" from entering the U.S.

This is a win for Trump in that it acknowledges the president's power to guard the country's borders. However, the qualifications for foreign nationals' "bona fide relationships" with the U.S. are still highly subjective, and will likely have to be interpreted case by case as immigrants are blocked from entering the country and decide to take it up with the courts.

TLDR: America is messy, check back for updates in October.

