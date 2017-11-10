Artist Illma Gore, who previously gave us the Trump micropenis drawing that now proudly stands in the National Portrait Gallery, has made a fully-functioning gold toilet out of $20k worth of Louis Vuitton bags. Why? Why not except for all the reasons why not! On making the piece, Gore said, "I personally love the idea of what it felt like to cut up a $2000 bag. The urge to destroy is just the same as a creative urge." Relatable!

It's called Loo-uis Vuitton, and you can pick one up at Tradesy for the super-reasonable price of $100k - the perfect purchase for people that love pissing their money away! The collection also includes Hermes scarves painted with the American flag, LV-clad Abraham Lincoln busts and a Gucci missile.

Behold Loo-uis Vuitton!

[h/t Dazed]