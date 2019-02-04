The Super Bowl, 2019: Patriots won, Adam Levine took his shirt off, disappointing Spongebob tribute. That about summarizes things. What's maybe more interesting is what didn't happen — who didn't perform at half time, and who didn't tune in to the broadcast or take a seat in the stands.

With #I'mWithKap and #7Challenge trending ahead of the game and during it, thousands stood in solidarity with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and refused to watch. The NFL hasn't changed its stance against players taking the knee during national anthems, and Kaepernick doesn't have his football career back. So switching off the TV was an easy way to support the cause, as well as avoid Maroon 5's halftime show. Win-win.

Some of the more famous faces to avoid the Super Bowl this year, below.

Rihanna All political concerns aside, Rihanna literally doesn't have time to watch football on a Sunday night. She was actually on a flight while the game took place, and posted a witty Instagram story making fun of fellow passengers who were trying to find a way to stream it — she called one guy a "weirdo." "For those of you who thought I was watchin super bowl… we beefin" she wrote, including an illustration of Kaepernick taking the knee.

Cardi B CARDIVENOM on Instagram: “Gottem pop and panicking @fashionnova jeans @duckie_confetti bra top” On Friday night, Cardi B explained to the Associated Press that she turned down an offer to play the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick. Even though she and Offset are big football fans. "My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It's really hard for him. ... He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can't go to the Super Bowl, because he's got to stand for something," said Cardi. "You have to sacrifice that," she added. "I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there's a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him." A disclaimer: Cardi B did appear in a Super Bowl advertisement for Pepsi that co-starred Steve Carell and Lil Jon. She also performed at a Super Bowl afterparty in Atlanta.

Zendaya A longtime Kaepernick supporter, Zendaya retweeted the #ImWithKap hashtag on Sunday. Over on her Instagram Story, she also declared February 3 to be "Janet Jackson Appreciation Day," perhaps in reference to the Justin Timberlake nip slip incident of 2004. Another worthy cause that we can get behind!

Ava DuVernay Filmmaker Ava DuVernay disavowed the Super Bowl in a widely-shared tweet, writing that "I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL's racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It's not worth it." Janelle Monae soon backed her up.

Common and Angela Davis Common on Instagram: “You know where I Stand. #IStandWithKap” This pairing! Common and Dr Davis posed together in #ImWithKap merch ahead of the big game, and were retweeted by Kaepernick himself.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant The two basketball players were also photographed in No 7 gear in support of Kaepernick during Super Bowl weekend.

Goapele @goapele on Instagram: “Super what? Nah! I’m with @kaepernick7 #imwithkap” More excellent caption work from Goapele. Also: Where do I get this jacket?

Amber Tamblyn Amber Tamblyn makes a case for saying exactly what everyone else is thinking. Go off!