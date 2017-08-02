In between stunning on Valerian red carpets and clapping back at body-shamers on Instagram, Rihanna has been pushing hard on her education platform. But it's not all picking up degrees from Harvard for her work and meeting with French presidents. Yesterday, Rih's Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it will be donating bikes to young girls in Malawi to help them stay in school.

Clara Lionel Foundation is partnering with a bike-sharing company, ofo, for the 1KM Action program. It's a five-year initiative designed to help Malawian girls continue their educations. Only 8 percent of students in the country finish secondary school (a number that, shocker, affects women more heavily) and one of the primary hurdles for many is being able to actually get to school. The foundation will provide scholarships and now also bikes to young women.

Earlier this year, Riri visited a school in Malawi and saw first-hand the barriers many children face to completing education. In the press release about the program, Rih says: "I'm so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation's new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone."

[h/t The Cut]

Splash image by Jeff Rogers/BFA.com

