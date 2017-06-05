Rihanna, arguably the most perfect human being to ever walk this planet, was the subject of a nasty article on the shameless bro-sports website Barstool last week. Titled "Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?" the article's content was pretty self-explanatory and opened our favorite Barbadian queen up to some horrible fat-shaming.

Luckily, Rihanna has never been one to care what others think. Known for her legendary #clapbacks on both Twitter and Instagram, it seemed like only a matter of time before Rihanna would deliver one of her classic responses to the drama.

We finally got it today. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna posted a Gucci Mane meme that featured a picture of the rapper in 2007 right next to a picture of the rapper in his current chiseled state. "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane," read a caption at the top of the picture, "you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane."

As if to sarcastically say "boohoo" without actually writing it, Rihanna topped off her post with a crying emoji caption. As someone with far more important things to concern herself with, it's clear that the Anti singer couldn't really care less about some unknown blogger at a "sports" website. Well played, indeed.

I'm still laughing. Viva la Rihanna.

[h/t People]

Splash photo via Zack Whitford/BFA.com

