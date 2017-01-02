British singer Rebecca Ferguson has reportedly been asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but says she will only do it under one condition: if she's able to perform Billie Holiday's powerful 1939 protest song, "Strange Fruit."

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the 2010 X Factor runner-up posted a link to a longer note, in which is says she would "graciously accept" the invitation so long as she is able to sing the poignant song, which was originally written as a poem by Abel Meeropol to protest racism, particularly the lynchings of African-Americans.





"["Strange Fruit" is] a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial," Ferguson wrote. "[It's] a song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States."

Read her entire statement below.





[h/t BBC]