Baddie Winkle Stars In New Polaroid Originals Campaign

Polaroid Originals is releasing a new camera and an accompanying campaign, "Still Got It," today. They teamed up with Californian photographer Parker Day to capture bright, bold images of various people — including Baddie Winkle, Frances Davis, Graham Mackie, and Regina Williamson— posing with iconic Polaroid cameras that span countless generations.

Related | Baddie Winkle Is Baddie to the Bone

The images portray styles and aesthetics from the 1960s through the 1980s, and are worn by models ranging in age from their sixties to their nineties. Polaroid Originals say that the campaign shows that style isn't a matter of age, and that the images are meant to "emphasize how different generations can inspire each other."

The new camera is a refurbished version of the 600 Polaroid that was originally released in 1996. There are only 2,000 of these 2018 editions, and they are selling for $189.99 each.

Check out images from the campaign, below:

Photos Courtesy of Polaroid Originals