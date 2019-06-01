It seems Pete Davidson now moonlights as a high fashion model. Since Saturday Night Live just ended Season 44, the comedian definitely wasn't at 30 Rock to do his regular gig. Instead, on Friday night — to the audience and everyone else on the Internet's surprise — he was there for Alexander Wang's Collection 1 2020 runway show.

Davidson wore a simple look — not too far from something he would wear on the daily: a white tank top that showed off his collection of tattoos, including one of the Notorious RBG. He also wore a black backwards cap with the Alexander Wang label, along with two-tone pants with one leg in black leather and the other a light-wash jean.

If you want to see how the 25-year-old did on his runway debut, see the video, below:

Pete Davidson can officially add @AlexanderWangNY model to his resume. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/SmRSGm1KiZ — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) June 1, 2019

Aside from Pete, other celebrity sightings during the show also included supermodels Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.

But, really, what made Collection 1 2020 such a spectacle was the fact that it was opened to the public. While VIPs and executives gathered by the checkerboard runway below, people were watching from above by the sidelines of the iconic Rockefeller Center fountain. And Wang made sure that New Yorkers and visitors felt welcome, even providing free New York treats such as hotdogs, pretzels, roasted nuts, and canned snow cones and green tea slushies with the Alexander Wang signature label, of course.

Wang also partnered with Lyft for pedicab rides around the city. See the gallery, below, for a look into the full Alexander Wang Collection 1 2020 experience.