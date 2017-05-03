Last night, PAPER and Tiffany & Co. took Miami by storm, throwing a must-attend party in the brand's trendy Design District store. The party was in honor of the iconic jeweler's new HardWear collection, which launched online yesterday (and in stores last Friday) and is fronted by another New York legend, Lady Gaga. At their two-story Miami location, guests--including folks from Young Arts, The Standard, Design Miami, The Webster, Soho House, and Tara Ink--tried on the new goods, sipped drinks and snacked while DJs kept the groove going all night. Check out the slideshow below to peep the party scene.

All photos by Justin Namon/ra-haus