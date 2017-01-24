Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, has opened up about a number of things -- including the death of her father and being raped as a teenager -- in an expansive, new interview with Rolling Stone

Speaking to Brian Hiatt, the 18-year-old revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a much-older "complete stranger" 4 years ago -- an experience she said "was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody," and was not helped by her struggle with drug addiction.

At the same time, she also shared that she was struggling with depression and self-harm, and at one point she was prescribed the same anti-depressants as her dad. "It was just self-hatred," she said, also sharing that she had attempted suicide multiple times, because of "low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

However, she is no longer on any psychiatric medications and is, for all purposes, completely sober.

Later in the interview, she also addresses the 2009 death of her father, at one point calling it a "setup" and saying she believes he was murdered. Because while she does blame Michael's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray -- who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years -- she also hints at a more far-reaching and sinister plot against her dad.

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she said. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day." However, when pressed about who she thinks had a hand in her dad's passing, she said she definitely has some ideas, "but it's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now."

That said, she continued to reiterate that her father's death wasn't all it seemed, and said she wants justice.

"It's obvious," Jackson continued, "All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit."

