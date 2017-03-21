Boomer Banks might be best known as a porn star but really he's a fashion designer. When we heard about his collaboration with the downtown brand and club kid fave BCalla, we knew we had to shoot him wearing it. And since our photographer was Matthias Vriens-McGrath, who is currently working on a follow-up to the Big Penis Book for Taschen, we asked Boomer to bring some of his friends along for some good old-fashioned NSFW fun.