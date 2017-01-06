Fresh off Fifth Harmony becoming four, one of the remaining quartet, Normani Kordei, has released a stellar cover medley of Solange's imitable "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair."

Kordei puts her own spin on the gorgeous tracks, making it her own, while paying homage to the original's lissome beauty.

The singer expressed her affinity for Solange's already-iconic album A Seat At the Table, stating, "She has clearly taken the time to create a unique body of work and emote through her music from a true place."

Listen below.

Header photo via Katya Moorman/BFA.com and Youtube