Nikita Dragun's Beauty Brand Is Already Sold Out

Asian-American beauty influencer Nikita Dragun has officially launched her debut beauty brand Dragun Beauty. The products went live for sale on the website yesterday, and it's all sold out.





The YouTuber, who famously documents her experience as a transgender woman for millions of followers online, said that her breakout brand caters to all and is designed to fill a void in people's beauty routines.

"Let's be real... I don't look the same without makeup so I wanted to create transformative products that I felt were missing from many people's makeup routine," she wrote on Twitter. "I basically made makeup for u to catfish everyone."

Although, there are a few brands (Fluide beauty and Jecca Beauty) aimed specifically at trans and queer communities, Dragun Beauty marks a major moment in LGBTQ representation as a beauty business both created and owned by a trans entrepreneur.

The demand the brand has garnered just within a day of its launch indicates not only how much influence someone of Dragun's stature yields, but also the larger untapped market that other brands need to cater to.

"The first Trans owned beauty brand for Trans people and ALL people," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so honored to have Trans, Nonbinary, Gender Fluid, models of all shapes, sizes, and colors a part of my campaign."

The range of products is limited with only two items: Dragunheart Transformation Face Powder and Dragunfire Skin Perfection Potion. In true Dragun fashion, both come encased in a dramatic plastic dragon egg.





The two-piece collection is priced at $55 and available to shop on dragunbeauty.com. At the moment, it's all sold out but you can register with your email to be notified of when the products are restocked.