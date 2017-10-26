Last night, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to add her voice to the conversation about systemic sexism in response to rapper Russ' comment that she doesn't get the respect she deserves in hip-hop. WHOM is out there disrespecting Nicki?! We'll fight you! In a series of tweets, Nicki said, "In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get." She continued, "When will it stop? The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they're dope MC's. They collab'd w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads." She went on to note that her music is constantly being compared with that of every other female MC that comes out of the gate despite her 10 years in the industry. "They'd never do this to a man."

See the entire thread below:





Splash image via BFA.





