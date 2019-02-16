Last fall, luxury brand Balenciaga came out with their red, square-toed leather mules retailing for $545. And people couldn't help but notice just how much it looked like McDonald's signature red fry cartons. This, of course, gained a lot of Internet attention and made for great viral content. But it wasn't until this year, this fashion month, that Mickey D's decided to respond.
Just copped them new Balenciaga 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/g080XCejvS— ☄️Lil Quasar💫 (@BruuhConsta) August 20, 2018
McDonald's Sweden took to their official Instagram page to mock Balenciaga's designer footwear by posting a pic of their fry cartons worn as makeshift slip-on shoes. And, honestly, they look spot-on.
While this may seem like a joke, they asked their fans and followers if they should release their food containers as footwear. Their caption reads in English, "If we get 103042 likes we release these for real."
So far, the post has over 22,000 likes, and is still quite far from their target number. Maybe like the post and tag a friend if you're into it?