Last fall, luxury brand Balenciaga came out with their red, square-toed leather mules retailing for $545. And people couldn't help but notice just how much it looked like McDonald's signature red fry cartons. This, of course, gained a lot of Internet attention and made for great viral content. But it wasn't until this year, this fashion month, that Mickey D's decided to respond.

Just copped them new Balenciaga 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/g080XCejvS — ☄️Lil Quasar💫 (@BruuhConsta) August 20, 2018

McDonald's Sweden took to their official Instagram page to mock Balenciaga's designer footwear by posting a pic of their fry cartons worn as makeshift slip-on shoes. And, honestly, they look spot-on.

While this may seem like a joke, they asked their fans and followers if they should release their food containers as footwear. Their caption reads in English, "If we get 103042 likes we release these for real."