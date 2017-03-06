Some children of celebrities are destined to always live in the shadows of their parents, but some others make it their goal to become household names in their own right. So is the case for Sean Lennon (son of John Lennon), Willow Smith (daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith), and Carrie Fisher (daughter of Debbie Reynolds)—all of whom have managed to successfully launch careers based solely on their personal talent.

Though one of the above passed away at the tail end of 2016 (RIP Carrie Fisher), this trio have come together to bless our ears with a gorgeous, sweeping song about being in love, staying up late, and listening to birds sing. Sean Lennon wrote the song with close friend Fisher years before her unfortunate death, but, determined for the song to see the light of day, Lennon then recruited fellow musician Willow Smith to provide backing vocals. The results are stunning.

Sean Lennon posted the track to his Soundcloud yesterday and included this message:

Carrie and I wrote this song years ago. When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments. Anyway... we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing. Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.

