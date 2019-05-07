Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Fashion

Lena Waithe Reminds the 2019 Met Gala That 'Black Drag Queens Invented Camp'

Sandra Song
2h

Last year, Lena Waithe stunned everyone by arriving to the Catholic-themed Met Gala in a rainbow cape. This year, she's decided to use the red carpet to make yet another political statement in response to the event's theme.

In true Waithe fashion, she decided to show up in an incredible, blue-purple pinstripe suit with the phrase "Black Drag Queens Invented Camp" written on the back — a true statement if we've ever heard one. Not only that, but if you zoom in, you can see that the stripes are made up of lyrics from Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," per writer Evan Ross Katz's tweet. Joining Waithe on the red carpet was Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond (who designed the outfits), who accompanied her in a similar suit, which said, "Fix your credit. Pool money. Buy back the block."

Needless to say, Twitter has a lot to say about the suits. See what they had to say about the (literal) statement pieces, below.

The Response

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More