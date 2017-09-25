Lady Gaga's new Netflix documentary about her life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is already proving to be a hit. The Cut points out that one moment from the doc that has gone relatively unnoticed is possibly one of its most enjoyable: in a clip during the credits, Gaga tells a friend an anecdote about smoking too much weed in front of Beyoncé, thus making her uncomfortable.

"That was the night I gave Beyoncé, like, a panic attack," Gaga says. When asked how she did that, she answers, "I don't know, I just always feel like when I'm with her and Jay-Z, I'm always like hanging out in the corner with like nine joints hanging out of my mouth being like 'Whaaaaat's up?!' and she's like 'You're not a lady but why? How is this working?'"

To each her own.

