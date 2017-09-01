Kim Kardashian West dropped her latest Kimoji collection today and it's filled with merch perfect for back-to-school season. In addition to this summer's butt pool float, "wifey" slides, "savage" underwear and "lit" lighter (among other items), the school supplies include tech decals, Kim-shaped post its, a cry face backpack, a butt-shaped USB and a retro-style metal lunchbox with vintage tracksuit wearing Kim on the front. Prices range from $8-$60, not including shipping.

@Kimoji back to school merch. P.S. this was my 10th year high school pic

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

