Reports emerged yesterday that Kimmy K, reigning queen of contouring, expected to shift 300,000 of her KKW products – worth a cool $14 million – in just five minutes post launching. She did it in 20.

Kim is keeping her makeup brand "skin focused" as opposed to shimmying into Kylie's domain which is primarily offers lip products. The Forbes celebrity rich list had Kim 12 places behind Kylie but no doubt after Kim's venture into the beauty industry that gap will be significantly widening.

With this kind of immediate return, who knows what the KKW brand has in store for its customers. What a time.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Image via Getty