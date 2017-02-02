Who do you think of when you think of reading? Reality star and walking self-esteem crusher Kim Kardashian? Model and witty Tweet-bot Chrissy Teigen? Celebrity hair stylist whose name I hear a lot but whose face I have never actually seen Jen Atkin? Same!

Great because these three are starting a book club and if you have proclivity for selfies and are of B+-List fame or higher you can likely join them. Kim tweeted yesterday announcing the first book the group will be reading: Embraced by the Light, by Betty J. Eadie.

You have to join our book club we're starting Monday! Go order the book! https://t.co/hoaZ1iAElq

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

"It's a story of a woman who died during surgery and came back to life," Kim tweeted. "She shares her journey of what heaven is like."

It's a story of a woman who died during surgery &came back 2life.She shares her journey of what heaven is like. Its so good by @BettyJEadie https://t.co/GQDF64SPBh

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017



Oh and get this! You can watch the book club discuss books on Kim's app! Download it if your iCloud will allow you because books! From what we understand there won't be any tests to assure you read the book! You probably don't even have to know how to read!

Happy Groundhog day.







[h/t Mashable]

Image via Twitter