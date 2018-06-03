Kat Von D Gets Married in the Goth Wedding of the Century

Kat Von D and Prayers, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, got the goth wedding of their dreams—from their engagement photos and wedding 'fits to their invitations and official matrimonial sigil.





The two have been married since February, but decided to hold a ceremony for friends and family. Kat posted on Instagram in April upon mailing invites, saying "@prayers and I have been working hard, curating a beautiful artful-minded experience for our loved ones to celebrate with us. 🖤 " They followed through on June 2nd, with a theme following their personal marriage mantra "En vida y en muerte."

Image via Instagram





