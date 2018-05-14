Jesse McCartney Performs Live In the PAPER Penthouse

Four years since his 2014 album, In Technicolor, Jesse McCartney is back with a new single, "Better With You," that captures the ups and downs of love. The 30-year-old singer, who first debuted in the boy band Dream Street and later skyrocketed with his solo breakout "Beautiful Soul," channeled his signature nostalgic, emotional pull on the comeback.

Speaking with PAPER, McCartney described "Better With You" as "a hopeful, uplifting message that was written during a turbulent time socially and politically. The world felt like it was unravelling. I think it was a song that I thought everyone would want to hear and frankly I wanted to hear. So I wrote it."

We invited the teen idol into the PAPER Penthouse to perform acoustic versions of his latest track and career-defining "Beautiful Soul." Watch both, below, and become a puddle of your childhood fantasies.

Jesse McCartney Tour Dates

June 15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

June 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

June 22 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

June 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live

June 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 26 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

June 28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

June 30 – Freehold, NJ – iPLay America's Even Center

July 2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

July 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

July 6 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

July 7 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

July 9 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

July 10 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

July 12 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

July 13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

July 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

July 15 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

July 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand at The Complex

July 20 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

July 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

July 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

July 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco