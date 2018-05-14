Jesse McCartney Performs Live In the PAPER Penthouse

Four years since his 2014 album, In Technicolor, Jesse McCartney is back with a new single, "Better With You," that captures the ups and downs of love. The 30-year-old singer, who first debuted in the boy band Dream Street and later skyrocketed with his solo breakout "Beautiful Soul," channeled his signature nostalgic, emotional pull on the comeback.
Speaking with PAPER, McCartney described "Better With You" as "a hopeful, uplifting message that was written during a turbulent time socially and politically. The world felt like it was unravelling. I think it was a song that I thought everyone would want to hear and frankly I wanted to hear. So I wrote it."
We invited the teen idol into the PAPER Penthouse to perform acoustic versions of his latest track and career-defining "Beautiful Soul." Watch both, below, and become a puddle of your childhood fantasies.
Jesse McCartney Tour Dates
June 15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
June 16 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
June 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
June 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
June 22 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
June 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live
June 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
June 26 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore
June 28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
June 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
June 30 – Freehold, NJ – iPLay America's Even Center
July 2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
July 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
July 6 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
July 7 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
July 9 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
July 10 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
July 12 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
July 13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
July 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
July 15 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
July 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand at The Complex
July 20 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
July 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
July 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
July 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
July 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco