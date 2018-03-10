IKEA finally figured a way to get teens to stop throwing impromptu house parties in their demo rooms. The Swedish affordable furniture retailer announced that they will be releasing a line of party and DJ equipment, reports Pitchfork. If the cost of creating your own rave venue in your loft seemed prohibitively out of reach, IKEA is here to bring it within your budget, the way it did with bookshelves and bathroom cabinets.

The gear was created in partnership with Teenage Enginering, makers of tiny synthesizers, and the full line will be called FREKVENS. It will consist of a vinyl record turntable, an electronic choir, and party spotlights. No word on if the lights have strobing capabilities, but if they do, you can bet we're hooking that up at our next bloghouse-themed loft party. The products will also presumably include wall and/or ceiling attachment hardware, so you don't accidentally bump it while you're in the throes of Shiny Toy Guns.

According to their press release, IKEA really wants us to party, Like, they really really want us to party. "We know that for younger people spontaneity is key. The idea of gathering some friends could become a reality in minutes," said Michael Nikolic, IKEA's Range & Supply Creative Leader. " What is then needed at home? Or maybe you want to bring along the party somewhere else? Together with Teenage Engineering we want to explore the possibilities of bringing the party with you and what else you need for a great party." Okay, sure!

You can peep the first images of the gear below. The collection will be available worldwide beginning February 2019. Maybe if FREKVENS does well enough, they'll expand the line to include a dirty bathroom stall with no toiler paper and a bar that sells $10 bottles of beer.