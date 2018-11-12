Helmut Lang, iconoclastic American brand, has announced yet another revival from its much-beloved '90s archives. The Jeans collection, which ranged in deconstructed styles from bondage to high-wasted bootcut in its heyday, gets a refresh, both online, and in an accompanying editorial shot by Ed Templeton.

Templeton photographed the new collection on young skateboarders in Huntington Beach. The editorial will be physically available as a limited-edition zine at Helmut Lang stores, and as part of an exclusive giveaway on social media. It features lovingly rendered shots of models running wild through the surf, sand, and streets of the California beach town, juxtaposed with vintage school photos, convenience store receipts, and handwritten diary entries and notebook scribbles. The imagery evokes a wasted-youth nostalgia that perfectly complements the new collection.

Helmut Lang teased the men's and women's Jeans relaunch with its recent "Under Construction" capsule, but now we have a full product range heavily featuring classic shades of indigo, black, and red — and new silhouettes, with cuts flattering the masc and femme, according to the website. The collection was made in Italy, and consists of premium denim meant to last, and raw Japanese selvaged denim. There are also jersey pieces that fit right into the new looks, with a design created by artist Brian Roettinger. The shirts and hoodies are printed with the words, "L'Apocalypse Joyeuse," a 1986 exhibition at Paris' contemporary art museum Centre Pompidou, where Helmut Lang launched its very first runway show.