Heads are gonna roll at Dover Street Market! Hype lord Gosha Rubchinskiy has partnered with the world's coolest bookstore, IDEA, with a limited print edition dropping at select DSM locations in Tokyo, Paris and New York. There are only 100 copies of the edition being released worldwide, each signed by Gosha, containing five photographic prints and five silkscreen prints in a clothbound box. If you're reading this, you're most likely too late to get your hands on one in person, but if you saw somebody in head-to-toe Supreme x Louis Vuitton blowing into their Yeezy Boost 360s like a conch shell this morning, now you know why. As of this posting there are still two of the editions available on IDEA's web shop for the reasonable price of $683.

Check out selects from the edition below...





