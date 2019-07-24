Goop Is Launching a Clean Beauty Podcast, Obviously

Following the success of its original beauty podcast, hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow, and one focused on men's wellness in 2018, Goop is now expanding its podcast division to incorporate clean beauty.



Called The Beauty Closet, the podcast will be hosted by Goop beauty editors Jean Godfrey-June and Megan O'Neill, and makes its debut today. The weekly series will be focused on doling out tips and product recommendations and will also feature "personal beauty stories," Glossy reports.

The series will see a diverse range of guests including Nneka Leiba, a scientist at The Environmental Working Group, Miranda Kerr, and Bobbi Brown. "What's the secret to the glowiest skin? Why use clean, nontoxic beauty products? (And what should we switch out first?) On #BeautyCloset, the newest podcast from Goop, editors @JeanGodfreyJune and @Megagirl answer all your beauty questions," the brand wrote on Instagram. "They'll chat with top makeup artists, dermatologists, clean-beauty founders, researchers, plastic surgeons, hairstylists, and more."

The first episode is being pegged as a "no-holds-barred" interview touching on topics such as "frizz, the upgrade we all get in our 40s, date-night makeup, and being 'f*ckable'—among other topics."



Sponsored by Dyson, the multiple podcast rollout marks the brand's attempt to connect with a new range of beauty customers, primarily Gen Z and millennials. At the moment, a chunk of Goop's audience is significantly older, with the average customer close to 40.



<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"When we did our first In Goop Health summit [in 2017], there was this realization that this new way of delivering and experiencing content was meaningful both for our existing audience and a whole new audience," Godfrey-June told Glossy.



Listen to The Beauty Closet here.

