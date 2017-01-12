On Inauguration Day and beyond, President-elect Trump's presidential limousine, aka "Cadillac One" aka "The Beast" will be stocked with a myriad of fun things, like a tear gas cannon, a shotgun, and military-grade armor doors, "so heavy," The Hill reports, "that President Trump won't be able to open them from the inside."

The best detail, though? The $1.5 million car will be stocked with bottles of blood.

In the event of an emergency, Trump's blood type will be on hand in case an ambulance can't get to The Beast in time.

