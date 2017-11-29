What's maybe even better than the Christian Dior Couture of today? Vintage Dior in all its chic, refined glory. The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture is a celebration of Dior's 70th anniversary and a look at the luxury fashion house's storied history as a leader of the industry and a maker of culture.

The book shows garments designed by Christian Dior Couture between 1947 and 2017 in 100 beautiful photographs, featuring works by the seven designers who've played key roles in shaping the brand's silhouette: Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferre, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri. Published by the National Gallery of Victoria, the book also narrates Dior's history, including Christian Dior's early influences.

See a selection of Dior's looks, below, and the full book here: