After three months in rehabilitation, Demi Lovato has reportedly left the facility she was checked into. People confirms that the singer has returned to Los Angeles. A source tells the magazine that, "She seems to be doing well so far."

The previous evening, the star was also spotted by fans at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

.@ddlovato just walked past us at Halloween Horror Nights looking healthy as ever. heard she’s almost 100 days clean. 🙏🏽 — Phil Shaw 📸 (@PhilShaw) November 3, 2018 These sightings come over a week after Demi's mother Dianna De La Garza said that her daughter has been 90 days sober.