Pretty soon, Carly Rae Jepsen's "Party For One" will include millions.

The cat-loving Canadian singer-songwriter is widely credited with Making Pop Music Great Again, and she's undoubtedly dedicated to that mission — hence her third studio album's title, Dedicated, which arrives May 17. And while there isn't a confirmed tracklist yet, Jepsen's love-drunk latest bops, "Now That I've Found You" and "No Drug Like Me" provide a taste of what's to come.

Jepsen's Dedicated Tour will follow the album's release, kicking off at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on June 27, and making stops along the way in Nashville, New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and other major cities. Those who pre-order Dedicated will receive a code for early-bird ticket access tomorrow on April 2 before general sale opens on April 5. (You can do so here).

Jepsen, ever the ally and hetero queer icon, has partnered with PLUS1 and The Trevor Project. You too can make a difference: A dollar of every ticket sold will support Crisis Text Line and their work to provide free, confidential, and 24/7 support for those in crisis. For her San Francisco tour stop, $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Trevor Project, and their work providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.

So you see: it isn't just making great pop music that Jepsen is dedicated to, it's to the betterment humankind. Naturally, we stan.