It's official: the city of sin is in. While Las Vegas has long been known as the transient town of showgirls, slot machines and indoor smoking, the desert oasis is gearing up for a brand new era. With divas like Britney, Mariah, J.Lo and Gaga mounting residencies in the entertainment capital, a new dawn has long been approaching for the entertainment capital.

As the Palms Resort Casino gets ready to unveil its $690 million renovations, one of the city's most iconic spots is upping that ante and enlisting a slew of some of our favorite pop culture figures to join the party. The Palms' new look includes a new experience called KAOS, which features a 73,000 square foot day club and a 29,000 square foot night club, along with new restaurants and a contemporary art program featuring the works of Warhol and Basquiat.

The updated look also comes with a new mantra: "Unstatus Quo." These antics are on full display in the brand's latest campaign video starring schmoney-maker, Cardi B, alongside Ezra Miller, Emily Ratajkowski, Dapper Dan, Adriana Lima, Ozuna, and Marshmello.



The stunning clip delivers classic Vegas debauchery with a modern spin as Duckwrth's track, "UNSTATUS QUO," sets a tone for the high-stakes glamour Vegas is soon to be known for. Watch Ezra Miller rock a new custom fit courtesy of Dapper Dan, Rita Ora brush her blinged-out gold fronts and Cardi B take the stage at what will be the home of her upcoming residency at the famed casino.