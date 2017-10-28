Cardi B has had a hell of a year, nabbing the number one spot on the Billboard charts with "Bodak Yellow," getting co-signed by Nicki Minaj and Bey, and generally blowing up to be a seemingly overnight success following years of hustle and hard work.

To top it all off, the Bronx girl is now engaged to her boo, Migos' Offset. The rapper proposed during a live performance last night at Power 99's sold out Powerhouse show in Philadelphia. The audience went wild as Offset got down on one knee, and Cardi danced around before saying "yes." What. a. dream.

I pray my 2018 is just half as great as Cardi B's 2017.

pic.twitter.com/S1qogqFaY7

— E (@esheikh_) October 28, 2017

Cardi B talks getting Engaged to Offset pic.twitter.com/kZePZaw5UN

— Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) October 28, 2017

The internet celebrated the engagement (and Cardi herself) too:



Cardi B might be having the best year ever.

— 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 28, 2017

Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed

— 👸🏽♏️ (@itsQueenMelanin) October 28, 2017

🎉Waking up to good news. Cardi B & Offset are officially engaged. 💍❤ #MotorSport skrrrr! pic.twitter.com/DXtz8QRfnB

— ♔Mathews ® (@JustMatt95) October 28, 2017

I'm so happy for Cardi B!!😭😭💍

— Katy (@lustrelux) October 28, 2017

If Cardi B taught y'all anything, I hope it's that you can be yourself and still be cool.

— OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) October 28, 2017

Cardi B is having the year y'all pastors tell y'all "this is gonna be your year" at every New Year's Eve service😂😂😂

— Jeffrey (@jeffintheboxx) October 28, 2017

When Offset proposed to Cardi B, he said “you gonna marry a nigga or what?" I have never heard anything more romantic. Lol

— Dre (@Misfitdre) October 28, 2017

Cardi posted a message to Instagram showing off her 8-carat diamond ring, saying, "Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

[h/t E]

Image via Getty