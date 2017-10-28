Cardi B has had a hell of a year, nabbing the number one spot on the Billboard charts with "Bodak Yellow," getting co-signed by Nicki Minaj and Bey, and generally blowing up to be a seemingly overnight success following years of hustle and hard work.
To top it all off, the Bronx girl is now engaged to her boo, Migos' Offset. The rapper proposed during a live performance last night at Power 99's sold out Powerhouse show in Philadelphia. The audience went wild as Offset got down on one knee, and Cardi danced around before saying "yes." What. a. dream.
The internet celebrated the engagement (and Cardi herself) too:
Cardi posted a message to Instagram showing off her 8-carat diamond ring, saying, "Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together"
Congratulations to the happy couple!
[h/t E]
Image via Getty