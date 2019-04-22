BTS Gets Third No. 1 Album with ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

BTS has achieved another great milestone, with the band's third no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Map of the Soul: Persona, which debuted on April 12, started with 230,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending April 19. According to Nielsen Music, it was a career-best week for the K-Pop band.

While it usually takes most acts years to accumulate three no. 1 albums, but for BTS it took just under 11 months. They got their first no. 1 with Love Yourself: Tear, which was dated at June 2, 2018, then got their second with Love Yourself: Answer on Sept. 8, 2018, and now they have their third with Persona.

BTS is the first group since The Beatles to hold such a record, and of course the Army is super proud of their oppas. This is also the band’s first no.1 record in the UK, as well as the Scotland, charts.

Congrats, BTS! Maybe the next milestone will be a collab with Billie Eilish or Troye Sivan?