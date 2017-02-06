Back in January, Balenciaga meme master Demna Gvasalia paid homage to progressive icon/the politician-that-got-away, Senator Bernie Sanders.





Balenciaga incorporated Bernie Sanders' campaign logo for their F/W 2017 collection. #Balenciaga2017 pic.twitter.com/jo0pOnz3ux

— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 18, 2017





Theming the iconic brand's FW17 menswear collection around Sanders' campaign logo and imagery, it was an unexpected co-sign to say the very least -- and one that Sanders himself has now finally addressed.



Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday if he fancied himself a "fashion icon," Sanders (seemingly unaware of this occurrence before) responded good-naturedly, saying, "No, not quite, Jake. I think, of my many attributes, being a great dresser, a fashion maven, is not one of them." See his response for yourself below.





