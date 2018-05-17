There are very few artists that elicit the kind of extreme, excited response as the Backstreet Boys. They've been tacked onto countless bedroom walls, inspired gut-busting parodies, performed in musicians' most-coveted arenas and ushered in a kind of boy-band fan hysteria that now seems commonplace in pop culture today.

Related | Backstreet Boys Are Bigger and Better Than Ever More than 25 years since the Backstreet Boys' debut, not much has changed. The posters may have been removed (and archived), and world tours have become residencies, but even the Backstreet Boys successors (the likes of NSYNC, One Direction, and BTS) cannot be credited with eclipsing their success. While the band's members — Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — and their disciples may no longer be in their teens and twenties, only a few bars of "Larger Than Life" is enough to induce feverish fan-demonium. Back with a new single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Howie D. explains that the Backstreet Boys aren't back — they never left.

I feel like everyone in my generation grew up with you. What's it been like to watch your fans age with you? Honestly, looking at our audience now and the residency we've been doing this past year and almost two years, I'm out there seeing two or three, sometimes four generations out there. That's awesome to know we transcended that many generations. It's very cool to see fans that came with their parents or grandparents when they were maybe in their young teens and now the three of them are coming with the youngest members of their family, their newest addition. Is there still the same sense of pandemonium like the 1990s? Yeah, it's kind of crazy to think that it is, I don't know what it is about our music I'm going to be honest but I don't understand how music can touch people to the point where they want to cry or scream, sometimes, jumping back into their teenage bodies. How was navigating that way back in the early days? Navigating the fans? I mean it was, I don't know the right word for this, but what guy wouldn't want a bunch of screaming ladies after him? It's flattering. We're just five guys from American middle class families, to all of a sudden be thrown into this spotlight where people are being affected by you and your music it's kind of overwhelming. I always knew watching other big celebrities like Michael Jackson and Madonna and seeing how they would stop the streets and cause pandemonium at airports, to actually see that happen to us it's like, Is this for real? Do I need to pinch myself? It's one of those things you learn how to embrace and how to cherish. Sometimes people are like, "Oh my god, I'm sure you're tired of taking pictures and giving your autograph" and I say, "The day that I stop getting asked for pictures or my autograph is the day that I need to work." So I've learned appreciate the fans that I am able to touch like that. It's really amazing you guys were able to stay grounded through that. I think it's just the fact that we realized success can be here today and gone tomorrow. Don't take it for granted. And don't take your fans for granted. Always push yourself to be better and know if you're not, and you just get at that one level and never push the envelope, someone else is going to come behind you and grab it. That's why I think having a great support system around you and having each other to keep each other in check and also our family our loved ones and friends. I'm just blessed I have a great support system.

The Backstreet Boys in London, 1996 (Photo via Getty)