Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Pride
Subscribe

In the lead-up to Ariana Grande's release of Sweetener, she's been feeding us tunes offering a variety of flavors. All of them, confident, unexpected, and, yes, some version of sweet. (I know, you hate me.) Don't miss "God is a woman," a steamy bop we've been waiting for, in which Grande, over trap-pop production, sings about putting it down so good in the bedroom that it leaves a sacred memory.

Related | Ariana Grande Is Giving Us a Lot of Sweetener to Digest Lately

"When all is said and done/ You'll believe God is a woman," Grande coos. Dare I mention that Grande is an out and proud feminist? Promoting matriarchal ideology is not outside of her brand, a.) but b.) "God Is a Woman" dares to imagine a future where the ideological is reality. If anyone can help usher in an era of universally recognized divine feminine power, it's Ms. Grande. Here. For. It!

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More