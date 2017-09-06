To commemorate her landmark AW17 collection, the LVMH Prize-winning designer Grace Wales Bonner tapped buzzy photographer Harley Weir (who just made a Planned Parenthood film for Proenza Schouler) to direct a fashion film. Together, Bonner and Weir came up with "Practice," a film starring 17-year-old ballet dancer Leroy Mokgatle from Pretoria, South Africa.

Styled by Tom Guiness and filmed across various South African locations, the high point of the 11-minute stunner is probably its accompanying score, which was soundtracked by Blood Orange's Dev Hynes. Venturing from abstract blips of noise to soft delicate arrangements that spotlight Hynes' voice to upbeat and club-ready pounding beats, Hynes' production allows Mokgatle to showcase Grace's gorgeous designs in a variety of differently paced movements.

Watch the full thing below.

[h/t Dazed]

